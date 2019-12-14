Hertha Berlin Under-16 team walk off over claims of racism

Hertha Berlin's Under-16 team left the field midway through a match at VfB Auerbach 1906 after claiming they were racially abused by their opponents.

The club said several players had been subjected to racial abuse and the team walked off in the 68th minute following information from the referee.

"We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms," a Hertha statement said.

"In such a situation, values ​​and a clear attitude are more important to us than victory or a defeat on the pitch."

Hertha BSC board member Paul Keuter said: "There are situations in which football also becomes secondary for us. We have a responsibility to ourselves, to our players and also to society.

"We take this responsibility very seriously and that is why it was the only right decision not to continue this game, maybe this measure is a wake-up call that we all together - players, clubs, associations and fans - will finally master this problem."

In October, an FA Cup tie between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town was abandoned after Haringey Borough's manager took his team off the field amid accusations of racism, bottle-throwing and spitting by opposition fans.

The game was replayed 10 days later, with Yeovil winning 3-0.