EFL: Five things you might have missed on Saturday

Stoke and Reading failed to have a shot on target between them

Leeds throwing away more points late on, possibly the dullest match of the season, and no team wanting to win in League Two were all part of another gripping Saturday in the EFL.

Here's a closer look at five things you might have missed in the Championship, League One and League Two...

A familiar tale for Leeds

With a 10-point buffer to the Championship play-offs and no defeat in 11 games, Leeds fans are unlikely to start panicking.

However, boss Marcelo Bielsa said he was struggling to explain how his side threw away a three-goal lead to draw against Cardiff.

"Some of our attacking play was the best I have seen from Leeds and it is difficult to explain the result," the Argentine said.

"There is no way we should have drawn that game. I did not get the preparation right because I knew about Cardiff City's strengths and we didn't resolve it."

Games they should have won against Nottingham Forest, Swansea and Derby earlier in the season all saw their opponents score late on, but no-one could have foreseen what went on at Elland Road on Saturday.

Two goals from Patrick Bamford after Helder Costa's opener put them 3-0 up, before Lee Tomlin pulled a goal back on the hour mark. Not a problem, you'd think?

Leeds defender Ben White cut a dejected figure at the full-time whistle

Sean Morrison grabbed another eight minutes from time to make it 3-2 - surely not?

Morrison was then sent off - that must be the end of Cardiff's chances?

Nope. Robert Glatzel's header made it 3-3. The home fans could not believe what they had just witnessed.

Leeds, in second, are still huge favourites to go back up to the Premier League for the first time since 2004. However, with their next two games against top-six sides Fulham and Preston, Christmas might not be quite as comfortable as they would like.

The dullest game of the season?

You'll do well to find a 90 minutes less inspiring than the 21,701 fans inside the bet365 Stadium witnessed.

Stoke and Reading have both struggled to score goals. With no shots on target from either side on Saturday, it's easy to see why.

Tom Ince's curling effort for the Potters which flew just wide was the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock.

It's the first time in seven years that a Championship game has finished without an effort on target. Brighton's goalless draw (shock) against Nottingham Forest in December 2012 was the last time it happened.

"I don't think it was a game we looked in danger of losing, but unfortunately we possibly didn't show enough quality to win it," Stoke boss Michael O'Neill told BBC Radio Stoke.

A lot of the fans may have wished they'd gone Christmas shopping...

A 90 minutes that will not live long in the memory

Three-month wait for three points

Milton Keynes Dons were 10th and enjoying League One life under Paul Tisdale after a 3-0 triumph at Blackpool on 14 September.

Three months - and a new manager - later, and they have finally tasted that winning feeling again, Joe Mason's strike giving them a 1-0 victory over Oxford with only their sixth goal in that 12-game spell.

Joe Mason has three goals in four games - having previously not scored in English football since August 2017

It was a first league success in management for former Norwich defender Russell Martin and it came against former Dons boss Karl Robinson.

"I'm extremely happy and obviously relieved - I'm so proud of the players and the way they're performing and what they're giving us," Martin told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"I think it takes a lot of courage, conviction and belief to play the way we are in the position we are in the league, and to do that against a team who've been so many games unbeaten is testament to the characters we've got."

Victory means Martin's side are now only in the relegation zone on goal difference, and will be hoping their next win comes before 14 March 2020!

On the Rhodes to victory

Left foot, right foot, head... the perfect hat-trick. Jordan Rhodes wasn't far off in a first-half blitz for Sheffield Wednesday - his treble went left foot, head, right foot.

The 29-year-old's clinical first 37 minutes against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground set the Owls on their way to a 4-0 win.

The opener was a lovely first-time left-footed finish into the bottom corner, the second was a tidy header from a cross and the third, well, how about an overhead kick with his right.

Jordan Rhodes completed his hat-trick with an overhead kick

The 1,993 Owls fans in the away end were in dreamland as Steven Fletcher put them four goals to the good by half-time.

So, with that here's a bit of Rhodes trivia for you... it was the Scot's first goals in 609 days for Wednesday. He was on loan at Norwich last season, scoring nine goals for them. It was also his first EFL hat-trick since March 2014 for Blackburn against Huddersfield.

Sharing is caring in League Two

We are told Christmas is a time for sharing and that message was definitely taken on in League Two on Saturday as eight of the 12 games ended all square.

There have never been more draws on a single day in the fourth tier, with 16 sides also sharing the spoils in August 2005 and October 2007.

Three ended goalless, with Scunthorpe's 2-2 draw with Colchester the most entertaining of the matches.

But draws do not necessarily do a team any good - Stevenage conceded a 92nd-minute leveller at Newport for a league-high 10th draw, leaving them second-bottom.

"That moment's cost us at the end and the players are on the floor in the dressing room," said boss Mark Sampson.

"I said to them we have to use that anger we've got and unleash it on Crewe next week."

All that means leaders Swindon, second-placed Exeter, Northampton and Plymouth were the only sides to taste victory - with just four points now separating third-placed Cheltenham and Colchester, in ninth.