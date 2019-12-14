Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 4.
Mainz 0-4 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho scores for sixth game in row
England's Jadon Sancho scored for a sixth consecutive game as Borussia Dortmund hammered Mainz 4-0.
He is the first player in Europe's top five leagues to score and assist 10 goals in all competitions this season.
The 19-year-old scored from Dan-Axel Zagadou's cross to make it 2-0 after 66 minutes, as well as hitting the post and setting up Nico Schulz's goal.
Marco Reus had given the visitors the lead, with Thorgan Hazard also scoring as Dortmund remain third in the table.
Sancho, who last failed to score in a club game on 9 November, has now scored 21 Bundesliga goals in his career.
Only two players - Horst Koppel and Kai Havertz with 24 each - have ever scored more as teenagers.
Line-ups
Mainz
- 27Zentner
- 4St. JusteBooked at 23mins
- 20Fernandes
- 19Niakhaté
- 8Öztunali
- 34Baku
- 14KundeSubstituted forBrosinskiat 86'minutes
- 3Martín
- 5BoëtiusSubstituted forMaximat 76'minutes
- 7Quaison
- 28SzalaiSubstituted forMatetaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Müller
- 2Pierre-Gabriel
- 9Mateta
- 10Maxim
- 18Brosinski
- 22Awoniyi
- 29Burkardt
- 35Barreiro Martins
- 42Hack
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 33Weigl
- 19BrandtSubstituted forDahoudat 80'minutes
- 14Schulz
- 23T Hazard
- 11ReusSubstituted forGötzeat 73'minutes
- 7SanchoSubstituted forAlcácerat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Dahoud
- 9Alcácer
- 10Götze
- 13Guerreiro
- 18Balerdi
- 22Morey
- 26Piszczek
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 40Oelschlägel
- Referee:
- Benjamin Cortus
- Attendance:
- 33,305
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 4.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Daniel Brosinski replaces Pierre Kunde.
Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Robin Zentner tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
Foul by Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund).
Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Jadon Sancho.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 4. Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Attempt missed. Alexandru Maxim (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Nico Schulz.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces Ádám Szalai.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Julian Brandt.
Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jeremiah St. Juste.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Alexandru Maxim replaces Jean-Paul Boëtius.
Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pierre Kunde (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Aarón Martín.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze replaces Marco Reus.
Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).
Ridle Baku (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 3. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Attempt missed. Levin Öztunali (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 2. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Levin Öztunali with a cross.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).
Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Jeremiah St. Juste tries a through ball, but Levin Öztunali is caught offside.
Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).
Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jeremiah St. Juste (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Levin Öztunali (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.
Attempt missed. Pierre Kunde (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).