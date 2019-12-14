German Bundesliga
Mainz0B Dortmund4

Mainz 0-4 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho scores for sixth game in row

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho has scored 11 goals and assisted 12 in 23 games for Dortmund this season

England's Jadon Sancho scored for a sixth consecutive game as Borussia Dortmund hammered Mainz 4-0.

He is the first player in Europe's top five leagues to score and assist 10 goals in all competitions this season.

The 19-year-old scored from Dan-Axel Zagadou's cross to make it 2-0 after 66 minutes, as well as hitting the post and setting up Nico Schulz's goal.

Marco Reus had given the visitors the lead, with Thorgan Hazard also scoring as Dortmund remain third in the table.

Sancho, who last failed to score in a club game on 9 November, has now scored 21 Bundesliga goals in his career.

Only two players - Horst Koppel and Kai Havertz with 24 each - have ever scored more as teenagers.

Line-ups

Mainz

  • 27Zentner
  • 4St. JusteBooked at 23mins
  • 20Fernandes
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 8Öztunali
  • 34Baku
  • 14KundeSubstituted forBrosinskiat 86'minutes
  • 3Martín
  • 5BoëtiusSubstituted forMaximat 76'minutes
  • 7Quaison
  • 28SzalaiSubstituted forMatetaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Müller
  • 2Pierre-Gabriel
  • 9Mateta
  • 10Maxim
  • 18Brosinski
  • 22Awoniyi
  • 29Burkardt
  • 35Barreiro Martins
  • 42Hack

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 2Zagadou
  • 5Hakimi
  • 33Weigl
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forDahoudat 80'minutes
  • 14Schulz
  • 23T Hazard
  • 11ReusSubstituted forGötzeat 73'minutes
  • 7SanchoSubstituted forAlcácerat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Dahoud
  • 9Alcácer
  • 10Götze
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 18Balerdi
  • 22Morey
  • 26Piszczek
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 40Oelschlägel
Referee:
Benjamin Cortus
Attendance:
33,305

Match Stats

Home TeamMainzAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home9
Away18
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 4.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Daniel Brosinski replaces Pierre Kunde.

Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Robin Zentner tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.

Foul by Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund).

Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Jadon Sancho.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 4. Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Attempt missed. Alexandru Maxim (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Nico Schulz.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces Ádám Szalai.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Julian Brandt.

Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jeremiah St. Juste.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Alexandru Maxim replaces Jean-Paul Boëtius.

Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pierre Kunde (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Aarón Martín.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze replaces Marco Reus.

Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).

Ridle Baku (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 3. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.

Attempt missed. Levin Öztunali (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 2. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Levin Öztunali with a cross.

Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).

Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Jeremiah St. Juste tries a through ball, but Levin Öztunali is caught offside.

Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).

Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jeremiah St. Juste (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Levin Öztunali (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.

Attempt missed. Pierre Kunde (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig15103240162433
2B Mgladbach14101330161431
3B Dortmund1585237191829
4Bayern Munich1583441212027
5Schalke147432518725
6Freiburg157442418625
7B Leverkusen157442220225
8Hoffenheim156362127-621
9Wolfsburg145541514120
10Union Berlin156271920-120
11Augsburg155552428-420
12Frankfurt145362422218
13Hertha Berlin154382129-815
14Mainz1550102038-1815
15Werder Bremen153572335-1214
16Düsseldorf153391630-1412
17Köln1532101430-1611
18Paderborn1523101833-159
View full German Bundesliga table

