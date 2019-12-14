Cardiff City consider challenging Sean Morrison's red card

Cardiff City defender Sean Morrison fouls Leeds United forward Eddie Nketiah
Cardiff City defender Sean Morrison fouls Leeds United forward Eddie Nketiah

Cardiff City are considering appealing against captain Sean Morrison's sending-off in their dramatic 3-3 Championship draw at Leeds United.

The defender was sent off for a challenge on on-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Bluebirds boss Neil Harris said: "I've seen the red card. I think we'll appeal it. I don't think it's particularly dangerous.

"I think it's late - it's late because the player's just quicker than him."

Harris did not dispute Morrison had committed a foul, adding: "I've got no issue with the foul and a yellow card, but reckless or dangerous? No it's not."

