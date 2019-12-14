Cardiff City consider challenging Sean Morrison's red card
Cardiff City are considering appealing against captain Sean Morrison's sending-off in their dramatic 3-3 Championship draw at Leeds United.
The defender was sent off for a challenge on on-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.
Bluebirds boss Neil Harris said: "I've seen the red card. I think we'll appeal it. I don't think it's particularly dangerous.
"I think it's late - it's late because the player's just quicker than him."
Harris did not dispute Morrison had committed a foul, adding: "I've got no issue with the foul and a yellow card, but reckless or dangerous? No it's not."