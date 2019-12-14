Match ends, Al-Hilal 1, ES Tunis 0.
Al Hilal 1-0 Esperance Sportive de Tunis: Ex-Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis scores winner to reach Fifa Club World Cup semis
-
Former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis scored the winner as Al Hilal beat Esperance Sportive de Tunis 1-0 to reach the Fifa Club World Cup semi-finals.
Eight minutes after coming off the bench, Gomis opened the scoring with a brilliant volley.
Al Hilal's Mohamed Kanno was sent off with five minutes remaining for two bookable offences within three minutes.
Yet Tunisia's Esperance were unable to find an equaliser.
The closest Esperance came to scoring was when Al Hilal defender Yasser Al-Shahrani almost diverted into his own net.
Esperance will now contest the fifth-placed play-off on Tuesday (14:30 GMT), while Al Hilal will face Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo in the semi-final later that day (17:30 GMT).
Line-ups
Al-Hilal
- 1Al-Mayoof
- 2Al-BuraykSubstituted forAl Hafithat 87'minutes
- 20Jang Hyun-Soo
- 5Albulayhi
- 12Al-Shahrani
- 28KannoBooked at 85mins
- 6CuéllarBooked at 39minsSubstituted forGomisat 65'minutes
- 19Carrillo
- 3de Oliveira Alves
- 29Al Dawsari
- 77KhrbinSubstituted forOtayfat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Otayf
- 9Giovinco
- 10Al-Shalhoub
- 13Kadesh
- 17Al Hafith
- 18Gomis
- 22Kurdi
- 24Al Abid
- 27Bahebri
- 30Al-Waked
- 40Al-Ghamdi
- 70Jahfali
ES Tunis
- 1Ben Cherifia
- 22DerbaliBooked at 60mins
- 6Ali Yacoubi
- 30Bedrane
- 23Chetti
- 3BonsuSubstituted forKhenissiat 81'minutes
- 15Coulibaly
- 18BenguitSubstituted forFadaaat 76'minutes
- 8Badri
- 9Ouattara
- 10ElhouniSubstituted forBensahaat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Dhaouadi
- 7Bensaha
- 11Khenissi
- 12Chammam
- 13Fadaa
- 14Jouini
- 19Jeridi
- 21Debchi
- 24Mbarki
- 25Ben Choug
- 27Ben Romdhane
- 28Meskini
- Referee:
- Roberto Tobar
- Attendance:
- 7,726
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Al-Hilal 1, ES Tunis 0.
Offside, ES Tunis. Ilyes Chetti tries a through ball, but Taha Khenissi is caught offside.
Carlos Eduardo (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Taha Khenissi (ES Tunis).
Attempt missed. Anice Badri (ES Tunis) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ibrahim Ouattara with a headed pass.
Foul by Bafétimbi Gomis (Al-Hilal).
Raed Fadaa (ES Tunis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, ES Tunis. Billel Bensaha replaces Hamdou Elhouni.
Substitution
Substitution, Al-Hilal. Abdullah Al Hafith replaces Mohammed Al-Burayk.
Abdullah Al-Mayoof (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Ali Yacoubi (ES Tunis).
Corner, ES Tunis. Conceded by André Carrillo.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal) for a bad foul.
Foul by Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal).
Anice Badri (ES Tunis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Carlos Eduardo (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raed Fadaa (ES Tunis).
Booking
Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal).
Mohamed Ali Yacoubi (ES Tunis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, ES Tunis. Taha Khenissi replaces Kwame Bonsu.
Offside, Al-Hilal. Carlos Eduardo tries a through ball, but André Carrillo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Al-Hilal. Abdullah Otayf replaces Omar Khrbin.
Substitution
Substitution, ES Tunis. Raed Fadaa replaces Abdelraouf Benguit.
Foul by Carlos Eduardo (Al-Hilal).
Ibrahim Ouattara (ES Tunis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Salem Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Carlos Eduardo.
Attempt missed. Omar Khrbin (Al-Hilal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Al-Hilal 1, ES Tunis 0. Bafétimbi Gomis (Al-Hilal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Carrillo.
Attempt missed. Carlos Eduardo (Al-Hilal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Al-Hilal. Conceded by Sameh Derbali.
Yaseer Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahim Ouattara (ES Tunis).
Substitution
Substitution, Al-Hilal. Bafétimbi Gomis replaces Gustavo Cuéllar.
Foul by Salem Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal).
Anice Badri (ES Tunis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sameh Derbali (ES Tunis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yaseer Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sameh Derbali (ES Tunis).