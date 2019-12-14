Rangers: Allan McGregor pens new Ibrox contract

McGregor has been a crucial part of Rangers' improvement since he arrived back at Ibrox in May 2018

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor says he is targeting trophies after signing a one-year contract extension at the club.

The former Scotland international, 37, rejoined the Scottish Premiership side in May last year on a two-year deal.

The extension comes a day after manager Steven Gerrard agreed new terms of his own until 2024.

"It's good fun and there is a good team spirit within the group," McGregor told Rangers' club website.

"I'm just disappointed we've not won anything yet. But hopefully we can change that."

McGregor has made over 250 appearances for Rangers, winning three league titles in his first spell and was part of the side that reached the Uefa Cup final in 2008.

He left to join Besiktas in 2012 and spent a season in Turkey before a five-year stint at Hull City.

The goalkeeper has been a key part of Rangers' resurgence under Gerrard in his second spell, making 29 appearances this season as the club progressed to the knockout stages of the Europa League and sit two points behind Premiership leaders Celtic.

He was named in PFA Scotland's Team of the Year last season as the Ibrox side finished second in the league.

"I'm pleased I'm actually fit and staying healthy. I've done alright," McGregor added.

"In the next year and a half hopefully we can bring success to the club."

Earlier this week, manager Gerrard confirmed extensions for midfielder Steven Davis and striker Jermain Defoe are also "imminent".