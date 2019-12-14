Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren, Houston, Hladky, Sporar, Andersson, Charlton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are considering a January move for £5m-rated Slovenian striker Andraz Sporar, having scouted the 25-year-old, who is under contract until 2023, in Slovan Bratislava's 4-2 home defeat by Braga in the Europa League on Thursday night. (Daily Mail)

Sweden striker Sebastian Andersson, who has scored eight Bundesliga goals in 14 appearances this season, will be scouted by Celtic when Union Berlin take on Paderborn this weekend, with Ajax, Brighton & Hove Albion and Villarreal also set to be in attendance. (Bild, via Daily Record)

Rangers have joined English Championship clubs Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday in keeping an eye on Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor, the 29-year-old being out of contract next summer. (Sky Sports)

Houston Dynamo are ready to increase their offer to £300,000 for St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky having had a bid of £200,000 rejected for the 29-year-old, but the Scottish Premiership club are keen to retain the Czech who they would lose for nothing when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Daily Record)