Raith Rovers v Dumbarton
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|17
|9
|5
|3
|31
|19
|12
|32
|2
|Airdrieonians
|17
|10
|2
|5
|28
|19
|9
|32
|3
|East Fife
|17
|7
|8
|2
|26
|18
|8
|29
|4
|Falkirk
|17
|7
|7
|3
|28
|9
|19
|28
|5
|Montrose
|17
|8
|2
|7
|26
|21
|5
|26
|6
|Dumbarton
|17
|7
|3
|7
|25
|31
|-6
|24
|7
|Peterhead
|17
|5
|4
|8
|20
|26
|-6
|19
|8
|Clyde
|17
|4
|6
|7
|19
|27
|-8
|18
|9
|Forfar
|17
|4
|3
|10
|14
|26
|-12
|15
|10
|Stranraer
|17
|2
|4
|11
|16
|37
|-21
|10