Saturday's National League game between Ebbsfleet United and Woking has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the Kuflink Stadium.

A new date for the fixture has yet to be confirmed.

Ebbsfleet are next in action on Boxing Day with an away game at Dagenham & Redbridge, while Woking will be at home to Sutton United.

Both those games will kick-off at 13:00 GMT.