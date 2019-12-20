Sutton United v Wrexham
Midfielder Luke Summerfield is in contention for Wrexham's game at fellow strugglers Sutton United after recovering from injury.
Wrexham have extended the loans of full-back Tyler Reid and striker Omari Patrick for a further month.
The Dragons remain in the bottom four but have won their last two league games and are a point behind 19th placed Sutton.
Sutton are unbeaten in their last four league games but lost to Dagenham & Redbridge in the FA Trophy in midweek.