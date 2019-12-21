AFC Fylde v Yeovil Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barrow
|24
|15
|2
|7
|46
|27
|19
|47
|2
|Yeovil
|25
|13
|5
|7
|42
|29
|13
|44
|3
|Bromley
|25
|12
|8
|5
|43
|31
|12
|44
|4
|Woking
|25
|11
|8
|6
|37
|31
|6
|41
|5
|Solihull Moors
|24
|12
|4
|8
|37
|25
|12
|40
|6
|Harrogate
|25
|11
|7
|7
|38
|34
|4
|40
|7
|Halifax
|24
|11
|5
|8
|32
|30
|2
|38
|8
|Stockport
|25
|11
|5
|9
|35
|39
|-4
|38
|9
|Boreham Wood
|25
|10
|7
|8
|36
|28
|8
|37
|10
|Barnet
|24
|9
|7
|8
|36
|33
|3
|34
|11
|Torquay
|25
|10
|4
|11
|43
|43
|0
|34
|12
|Notts County
|24
|8
|9
|7
|36
|28
|8
|33
|13
|Eastleigh
|24
|8
|9
|7
|30
|32
|-2
|33
|14
|Hartlepool
|24
|8
|8
|8
|37
|34
|3
|32
|15
|Dover
|23
|9
|5
|9
|29
|32
|-3
|32
|16
|Maidenhead United
|25
|9
|4
|12
|32
|35
|-3
|31
|17
|Dag & Red
|25
|8
|6
|11
|30
|33
|-3
|30
|18
|Fylde
|24
|7
|7
|10
|29
|38
|-9
|28
|19
|Sutton United
|25
|6
|9
|10
|26
|31
|-5
|27
|20
|Aldershot
|25
|7
|6
|12
|26
|36
|-10
|27
|21
|Wrexham
|25
|6
|8
|11
|30
|35
|-5
|26
|22
|Ebbsfleet
|25
|5
|8
|12
|36
|48
|-12
|23
|23
|Chesterfield
|25
|5
|8
|12
|33
|47
|-14
|23
|24
|Chorley
|25
|4
|11
|10
|23
|43
|-20
|23