West Ham United v Liverpool

West Ham boss David Moyes
West Ham boss David Moyes has lost 16 Premier League games against Liverpool - he has only suffered more defeats against Arsenal (17)

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will monitor goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who is nearing a return from a thigh problem.

Mark Noble, Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna all came on at half-time against West Brom on Saturday, and could return to the starting line-up.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who made 11 changes for the draw at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, will recall his senior players for Wednesday's game.

Forward Sadio Mane is ruled out with a small muscle tear.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "West Ham fights for staying in the league and that's what it looks like. It will be a big fight, they will fight with all they have.

"It will be a rather defensive line-up [from West Ham]. If it's four in the back or five in the back, I don't know, but we have to be ready for a big fight. They want to strike back, they have a tough programme coming up, everybody knows that. They have no points to waste, no time to waste.

"We have to keep up, if not set the intensity level and do some smart things with possession as well. That's a big challenge."

West Ham manager David Moyes: "It's a challenge we have to attempt to relish. Trying to be the first team to beat Liverpool is something we must try to do."

"There are very little [weaknesses] in a team that wins the Champions League."

Liverpool are unbeaten in 39 Premier League games (W34, D5)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham are winless in six Premier League matches against Liverpool (D2, L4) since winning 2-0 in January 2016 under Slaven Bilic.
  • Liverpool lost their first two away games against the Hammers under Jurgen Klopp - both at Upton Park - but have won two of their subsequent three matches (all at the London Stadium).

West Ham United

  • The Hammers have claimed 11 points at home this term, a joint-league low with Southampton.
  • Since the start of October 2019, no team have gained fewer points (11) or lost more games (11) in the Premier League than West Ham.
  • Michail Antonio has scored in four of his five Premier League appearances against Liverpool, netting four goals; the only players to have scored more top-flight goals against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane, with seven and five respectively.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool are unbeaten in 21 Premier League matches played on a Wednesday (W15, D6), with their last such defeat coming against Stoke City in December 2012.
  • Their tally of 64 points is higher than their final total in six of the last 10 Premier League seasons.
  • The Reds have won 30 of their past 31 league fixtures, only dropping points in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in October 2019.
  • Mohamed Salah scored in his first four Premier League games in London for the Reds but has since failed to find the net in his last nine matches in the capital.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool17161042142849
2Leicester18123341142739
3Man City18122450203038
4Chelsea179263125629
5Sheff Utd187742216628
6Wolves186932622427
7Tottenham177553224826
8Man Utd176742620625
9Newcastle187471824-625
10Burnley187382329-624
11Arsenal185852427-323
12Crystal Palace186571520-523
13Brighton185582126-520
14Bournemouth185491925-619
15Everton185492029-919
16West Ham175481928-919
17Southampton1853102137-1618
18Aston Villa1843112433-915
19Norwich1833121937-1812
20Watford171610932-239
