Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Norwich will be in the Premier League relegation zone at Christmas for the first time

TEAM NEWS

Norwich defender Ben Godfrey has torn his anterior cruciate ligament and been ruled out until February.

Grant Hanley could return after recovering from the injuries that have kept him out since August, and Teemu Pukki will play despite injuring his toe last weekend.

Wolves have no reported fresh injuries, with Morgan Gibbs-White doubtful with an ongoing back injury.

Willy Boly will be sidelined until after the new year after knee surgery.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: By very different methods, Norwich, and before them Wolves, impressively won the Championship title, both amassing more than 90 points.

But their respective ambitions for this season couldn't be more contrasting. Wolves have a Europa League last-32 tie to look forward to in the new year and remain on course to at least match last year's seventh-place finish.

For Norwich, top-flight survival is the aim. The draw at Leicester showed they're capable of picking up important points, but their home form must improve; they've not won at Carrow Road since thatvictory against Manchester City in September.

If this isn't addressed soon, it could prove the decisive factor in whether they remain in the Premier League for a second season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

People rave about the way Norwich played in their win over Manchester City in September but their display in last week's defeat by Tottenham was up there too - the Canaries were well-drilled, and disciplined.

If they can repeat that performance, they can repeat that City result - but I don't see Wolves losing two games on the bounce.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The only previous meetings in the Premier League came in the 2011-12 season, when the sides drew 2-2 at Wolves before Norwich won 2-1 at Carrow Road.

There has been just one away win in 18 top-flight fixtures between these teams - a 4-0 triumph for Wolves in February 1980.

Norwich City

Norwich have won just one of their past 12 league games (D3, L8).

The six points they have accrued during that period is fewer than any other side.

Norwich have equalled their worst record after 17 matches of a top-flight campaign, which was set in 1987-88 - but they did avoid relegation that season.

They have lost four of their last five home league matches.

A 13th home game without a clean sheet would be a new club record in the Premier League. Norwich have conceded multiple goals in each of their last seven league matches.

Teemu Pukki, who has scored nine Premier League goals this season, could become the first player to reach double figures in a season before Christmas for a newly-promoted side since Odion Ighalo scored 12 for Watford in 2015-16.

Pukki has scored three goals in his last four league games after failing to find the net in the previous eight.

Wolverhampton Wanderers