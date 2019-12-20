Manchester City v Leicester City

Sergio Aguero has not played since Manchester City's win over Chelsea last month

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero is in contention to return on Saturday after almost a month out with a thigh injury.

Centre-back John Stones could feature after a hamstring problem but David Silva hasn't yet recovered from a bruised leg.

Leicester have no fresh injuries ahead of their festive schedule.

Long-term absentee Matty James remains sidelined with an Achilles problem but is training with the squad again.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: With the title set to be won by a landslide, this is more about who will be the main team in opposition, but is unlikely to bring a definitive result with just over half the season remaining.

Leicester have the seat now but there's significantly less pressure on them here, even though they'll be desperately keen to extend their unbeaten run.

Few would be surprised if they lost. Few would be surprised if they won - much less so than when Claude Puel's team beat Pep Guardiola's last Boxing Day.

Manchester City are nine points down from this same stage a year ago, while Leicester are 17 up under their new leader. That is some swing.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the departure of assistant Mikel Arteta to Arsenal: "He decided to move there and when you have a dream you cannot stop it, you have to follow your dreams.

"Arsenal was an important part of Mikel's career, it's one of the best teams in England, and I wish him all the best. I'm pretty sure he'll do an excellent job."

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "It's a game we're really, really looking forward to. We respect that we're playing a top-class team, but it's a great opportunity to show our qualities...

"The squad is in a really good place. Whatever team I put out, I believe they can win the game. Hopefully they can get a result on Saturday."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United exposed Manchester City's defensive flaws with their fast counter-attacks that helped them win the derby at the start of December.

Can Leicester do the same? Well, United had Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James running at City - with the Foxes, it is really just Jamie Vardy who does that.

In any case, Manchester City will surely be ready for that approach this time, and I am expecting them to win.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won four of the past five Premier League meetings.

Vincent Kompany's final goal for Manchester City was enough to win the most recent encounter in May but Leicester won when the teams met last December.

Manchester City

Manchester City had lost just once after 17 games in 2018-19 but have suffered four defeats so far in this league campaign.

They haven't lost consecutive home league games since February 2016 under Manuel Pellegrini.

Pep Guardiola has never lost back-to-back top-flight home fixtures as a manager.

Kevin De Bruyne has nine assists in this season's Premier League, more than any other player. He's been involved in 15 goals, second only to Leicester's Jamie Vardy.

De Bruyne has been directly involved in 19 goals in the Premier League in 2019 (seven goals and 12 assists), the most of any midfielder this year.

Sergio Aguero has scored five goals in his five home Premier League games against Leicester, with four of those goals coming in one half - when Manchester City won 5-1 in February 2018.

