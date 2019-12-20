Aston Villa v Southampton

Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo will not feature against Villa after suffering another injury

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's game with fellow strugglers Southampton.

Tyrone Mings and Keinan Davis remain out, but both could return before the end of the year.

Southampton are without winger Moussa Djenepo, who has a hamstring injury, and Sofiane Boufal continues to recover from a stubbed big toe.

Yan Valery has again been ruled out because of a viral infection, while Kevin Danso has also been ill.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: Dean Smith is going to be hearing the phrase 'six-pointer' a lot in the next week or so. Villa have three teams below them in the table, and those are his next three opponents.

While this means three highly-pressured games, it is also a huge opportunity. Arguably these are the teams that Villa can beat. All but one of the 15 points earned by them so far have been against sides currently in the bottom half.

If Southampton win here, they will move out of the relegation zone for Christmas. The last time Saints were in the bottom three on Christmas Day was 2004 - they were relegated that season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We have a big game against an opponent who has the same points as we do. It is away - we have shown up this season in away games and given some really good performances, so we go there to take something.

"There are a few points in our game where we do things 70% well, but it is not enough in the Premier League. The goal for the next match is that we really try to focus on the defensive game plan for the 90 minutes - or 100 if it is necessary.

"When I see us playing to where we were a month ago, we are more active. That does not mean everything is perfect, but we are really fighting for these points."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I don't think Dean Smith's side have been playing that badly, and I don't think they will lack any confidence for this game.

They might even have a bit of a swagger against Southampton, because they will believe they should beat them at home.

Prediction: 2-0

Their average of 18.4 shots faced per game is the most in a Premier League season since Reading in 2012-13.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa are winless in the past six meetings in all competitions, culminating in a 4-2 Premier League home defeat in April 2016.

Since they returned to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton are unbeaten in their four top-flight visits to Villa Park (W2, D2).

Saints could win consecutive league away matches against Villa for the first time.

Aston Villa

Villa have lost six of their past eight league games, earning just four points.

They could suffer four consecutive league defeats for the first time since a run of five in February 2017 in the Championship.

All but one of the 15 points earned by Aston Villa have come against sides currently in the bottom half of the table (W4, D2, L1).

Dean Smith's side have dropped an unrivalled 13 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.

The 22 goals they have conceded in the second half is also the most by any side in the division so far.

Jack Grealish has scored six goals in all competitions in 2019-20, equalling last season's career-best tally.

Left-back Matt Targett made 63 appearances for Southampton across five years before joining Villa in the summer.

Southampton