Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:00St Mirren
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v St Mirren

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1715115094146
2Rangers17142150104044
3Aberdeen189542622432
4Motherwell1810172924531
5Kilmarnock186571721-423
6Hibernian195772734-722
7Ross County175572035-1520
8Livingston184772327-419
9St Mirren1843111527-1215
10St Johnstone163671433-1915
11Hearts1826101630-1412
12Hamilton1826101631-1512
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you