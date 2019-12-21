League One
Bristol Rovers15:00Peterborough
Venue: Memorial Stadium

Bristol Rovers v Peterborough United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe20127130141643
2Ipswich19106329151436
3Peterborough20105543251835
4Bristol Rovers1910452925434
5Blackpool208933023733
6Rotherham2094732211131
7Coventry2071032523231
8Oxford Utd1986537201730
9Fleetwood189363124730
10Portsmouth197752924528
11Shrewsbury197751820-228
12Sunderland197662521427
13Gillingham206772322125
14Doncaster176652620624
15Lincoln City197392122-124
16Burton196672122-124
17Accrington205782930-122
18Rochdale2064102233-1122
19Wimbledon2055102531-620
20Tranmere1945102234-1217
21MK Dons2052131730-1317
22Southend2114162259-377
23Bolton173591139-282
View full League One table

