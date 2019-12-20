Fulham v Leeds United

Leeds are unbeaten in 11 league matches, although they lost a 3-0 lead to draw with Cardiff in their most recent game

Fulham have defender Denis Odoi missing through suspension as they look to end a three-match losing run.

Bobby Decordova-Reid and Harrison Reed (adductor) are back in training, while fellow midfielder Harry Arter (calf) is edging closer to a return.

Second-placed Leeds United, who are unbeaten in 11 league games, can welcome back captain Liam Cooper.

The defender has missed the last three matches after suffering a calf strain prior to the 2-0 win at Huddersfield.

Forward Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton remain sidelined, but are close to recovering from hamstring injuries and could be back on Boxing Day.

Shackleton's fellow midfielder Adam Forshaw is still missing because of a hip problem.

Fulham remain inside the play-off places on goal difference despite their run of defeats, but the west London side head into the match 12 points off the automatic promotion places.

Fulham boss Scott Parker told BBC Radio London:

"There is no better game for us. Leeds are a big team with vast quality and will bring a massive challenge.

"There is no denying they are a very good side, an aggressive and experienced team who have been in this league for some time now.

"They know their way around it and you are seeing that in their recent performances.

"Ultimately we need to be right at it to get anything from the game and we need to improve from where we have been over the last couple of games."

Match facts