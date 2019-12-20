Championship
Reading15:00Derby
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Derby County

Phillip Cocu
Defeat by Millwall on 14 December left Phillip Cocu's Derby side nine points off the Championship play-off places
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Reading boss Mark Bowen says midfielder John Swift should be fit after almost four weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Striker George Puscas (shoulder) needs painkilling injections and strapping to play, full-back Andy Yiadom (knee) is a doubt and Matt Miazga (hamstring) is likely to remain sidelined.

Derby County could have Krystian Bielik and Jack Marriott back after injury.

Bielik (hip) has only played in one of the past four games, while striker Marriott had a minor muscle problem.

Rams manager Phillip Coco is still without defender Matt Clarke, who is nearing fitness after injury, striker Mason Bennett and midfielders Graeme Shinnie and Tom Huddlestone.

Match facts

  • Both Reading and Derby County have found the net in each of their past seven league meetings, with Derby winning both games 2-1 last season.
  • Derby are unbeaten in their previous seven away league matches against Reading (W3 D4).
  • Reading have lost five of their past eight home league games (W3), including losing the last two in a row.
  • Derby have failed to win away from home since their opening weekend victory at Huddersfield (D3 L6 since then) - the Rams have lost each of their previous five away from home.
  • No side has scored fewer Championship goals in the second half this season than Derby (9), although five of those nine goals have arrived in the final 10 minutes of games.
  • Reading's top scorer George Puscas (six goals) has found the net in just one of his nine home league appearances for the club, netting two goals in his first such game in August.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom22147145232249
2Leeds22145335132247
3Preston2211473527837
4Brentford22113833171636
5Sheff Wed22106633201336
6Fulham2210573324935
7Bristol City229853432235
8Nottm Forest219752721634
9Blackburn2210483028234
10Swansea229762927234
11Millwall228952828033
12Cardiff228863432232
13QPR229493542-731
14Hull228683431330
15Birmingham2284102431-728
16Derby226882128-726
17Charlton2266102830-224
18Reading2165102527-223
19Huddersfield2257102434-1022
20Middlesbrough224991931-1221
21Luton2262142846-1820
22Stoke2253142435-1118
23Wigan2246122035-1518
24Barnsley2237122945-1616
View full Championship table

