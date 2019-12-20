Reading v Derby County
Reading boss Mark Bowen says midfielder John Swift should be fit after almost four weeks out with a hamstring injury.
Striker George Puscas (shoulder) needs painkilling injections and strapping to play, full-back Andy Yiadom (knee) is a doubt and Matt Miazga (hamstring) is likely to remain sidelined.
Derby County could have Krystian Bielik and Jack Marriott back after injury.
Bielik (hip) has only played in one of the past four games, while striker Marriott had a minor muscle problem.
Rams manager Phillip Coco is still without defender Matt Clarke, who is nearing fitness after injury, striker Mason Bennett and midfielders Graeme Shinnie and Tom Huddlestone.
Match facts
- Both Reading and Derby County have found the net in each of their past seven league meetings, with Derby winning both games 2-1 last season.
- Derby are unbeaten in their previous seven away league matches against Reading (W3 D4).
- Reading have lost five of their past eight home league games (W3), including losing the last two in a row.
- Derby have failed to win away from home since their opening weekend victory at Huddersfield (D3 L6 since then) - the Rams have lost each of their previous five away from home.
- No side has scored fewer Championship goals in the second half this season than Derby (9), although five of those nine goals have arrived in the final 10 minutes of games.
- Reading's top scorer George Puscas (six goals) has found the net in just one of his nine home league appearances for the club, netting two goals in his first such game in August.