Reading v Derby County

Defeat by Millwall on 14 December left Phillip Cocu's Derby side nine points off the Championship play-off places

Reading boss Mark Bowen says midfielder John Swift should be fit after almost four weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Striker George Puscas (shoulder) needs painkilling injections and strapping to play, full-back Andy Yiadom (knee) is a doubt and Matt Miazga (hamstring) is likely to remain sidelined.

Derby County could have Krystian Bielik and Jack Marriott back after injury.

Bielik (hip) has only played in one of the past four games, while striker Marriott had a minor muscle problem.

Rams manager Phillip Coco is still without defender Matt Clarke, who is nearing fitness after injury, striker Mason Bennett and midfielders Graeme Shinnie and Tom Huddlestone.

Match facts