Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield's win at Charlton on 10 December is their only league victory in their past seven Championship matches
Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley hopes to have several players back after injury, with Lewis O'Brien, Jaden Brown, Alex Pritchard and Fraizer Campbell all close to being fit again.

Benin striker Steve Mounie is pushing for a return to the starting line-up.

Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has also had numerous injury worries in recent weeks, but Yuri Ribeiro could feature.

Samba Sow, Carl Jenkinson, Yohan Benalouane, Tendayi Darikwa and Michael Hefele are also not far off returning.

Match facts

  • Huddersfield Town have lost just one of their past 10 home league matches against Nottingham Forest (W4 D5), a 3-0 defeat in February 2014.
  • This is the first league meeting between Huddersfield and Forest since April 2017, which saw a 2-0 win for Forest at the City Ground.
  • Huddersfield have won just one of their past seven league games (D3 L3), after going unbeaten in their previous seven games (W4 D3).
  • Since losing three consecutive away league games in April, Forest have lost just one of their past 12 away league fixtures (W6 D5).
  • No Championship team has scored fewer first-half goals this season than Nottingham Forest (7).
  • Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant has scored a higher percentage of his team's league goals this season than any other player in the Championship (50% - 12/24).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom22147145232249
2Leeds22145335132247
3Preston2211473527837
4Brentford22113833171636
5Sheff Wed22106633201336
6Fulham2210573324935
7Bristol City229853432235
8Nottm Forest219752721634
9Blackburn2210483028234
10Swansea229762927234
11Millwall228952828033
12Cardiff228863432232
13QPR229493542-731
14Hull228683431330
15Birmingham2284102431-728
16Derby226882128-726
17Charlton2266102830-224
18Reading2165102527-223
19Huddersfield2257102434-1022
20Middlesbrough224991931-1221
21Luton2262142846-1820
22Stoke2253142435-1118
23Wigan2246122035-1518
24Barnsley2237122945-1616
