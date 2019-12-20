Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest

From the section

Huddersfield's win at Charlton on 10 December is their only league victory in their past seven Championship matches

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley hopes to have several players back after injury, with Lewis O'Brien, Jaden Brown, Alex Pritchard and Fraizer Campbell all close to being fit again.

Benin striker Steve Mounie is pushing for a return to the starting line-up.

Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has also had numerous injury worries in recent weeks, but Yuri Ribeiro could feature.

Samba Sow, Carl Jenkinson, Yohan Benalouane, Tendayi Darikwa and Michael Hefele are also not far off returning.

Match facts