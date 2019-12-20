Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest
Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley hopes to have several players back after injury, with Lewis O'Brien, Jaden Brown, Alex Pritchard and Fraizer Campbell all close to being fit again.
Benin striker Steve Mounie is pushing for a return to the starting line-up.
Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has also had numerous injury worries in recent weeks, but Yuri Ribeiro could feature.
Samba Sow, Carl Jenkinson, Yohan Benalouane, Tendayi Darikwa and Michael Hefele are also not far off returning.
Match facts
- Huddersfield Town have lost just one of their past 10 home league matches against Nottingham Forest (W4 D5), a 3-0 defeat in February 2014.
- This is the first league meeting between Huddersfield and Forest since April 2017, which saw a 2-0 win for Forest at the City Ground.
- Huddersfield have won just one of their past seven league games (D3 L3), after going unbeaten in their previous seven games (W4 D3).
- Since losing three consecutive away league games in April, Forest have lost just one of their past 12 away league fixtures (W6 D5).
- No Championship team has scored fewer first-half goals this season than Nottingham Forest (7).
- Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant has scored a higher percentage of his team's league goals this season than any other player in the Championship (50% - 12/24).