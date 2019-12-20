Championship
West Brom15:00Brentford
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Brentford

Charlie Austin
Charlie Austin's double gave West Bromwich Albion victory over Birmingham in their most recent Championship game
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

West Bromwich Albion will be without Grady Diangana after the on-loan forward picked up a back injury in last weekend's win at Birmingham.

Full-back Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) is also expected to be missing for the Championship leaders.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no new injury worries as he targets a third straight league win.

Joel Valencia (shoulder), fellow winger Sergi Canos and striker Nikos Karelis (both knee) remain sidelined.

The Bees start the day in fourth, 11 points off the automatic promotion places and 13 points behind the Baggies.

Match facts

  • West Brom have never lost a home league match against Brentford, winning six and drawing one of seven previous meetings.
  • Brentford's last league win over West Brom came back in February 1948 - they are winless in six since then (D2 L4).
  • Brentford have won eight of their past 11 Championship matches, losing the other three. Only West Brom (27) and Leeds (27) have won more points in this period than the Bees (24).
  • West Brom are unbeaten in their past 12 Championship matches (W9 D3), the current longest such run in the division.
  • West Brom striker Charlie Austin has scored more Championship goals as a substitute than any other player this season (5) - Austin has netted in each of his past five appearances for the Baggies (6 goals).
  • Brentford's Ollie Watkins (13 goals) has won more points via his goals than any other player in the Championship this season (14 pts won).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom22147145232249
2Leeds22145335132247
3Preston2211473527837
4Brentford22113833171636
5Sheff Wed22106633201336
6Fulham2210573324935
7Bristol City229853432235
8Nottm Forest219752721634
9Blackburn2210483028234
10Swansea229762927234
11Millwall228952828033
12Cardiff228863432232
13QPR229493542-731
14Hull228683431330
15Birmingham2284102431-728
16Derby226882128-726
17Charlton2266102830-224
18Reading2165102527-223
19Huddersfield2257102434-1022
20Middlesbrough224991931-1221
21Luton2262142846-1820
22Stoke2253142435-1118
23Wigan2246122035-1518
24Barnsley2237122945-1616
