Cardiff City v Preston North End
Cardiff City will be without suspended captain Sean Morrison when they take on Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday.
Morrison was dismissed during their comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 against in-form Leeds United last week.
North End will not have Darnell Fisher available for the trip to Wales as he picked up a 10th booking of the season.
Boss Alex Neil may amend his defence by selecting captain Tom Clarke or Alan Browne in Fisher's place.
Match facts
- Cardiff last hosted Preston in the Championship back in December 2017, losing 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium. They last lost consecutive home league games against them in January 2000.
- Preston have won three of their last four league matches against Cardiff (L1), one more than they managed in their previous 11 games against the Bluebirds.
- Having lost just once in their 10 home league games this season (W7 D2), Cardiff are looking to win three consecutive home games in the Championship since a run of seven straight victories in March 2018.
- Preston have lost four of their last five away league games (W1), scoring just one goal in the process.
- Cardiff playmaker Lee Tomlin has been directly involved in nine goals in his last nine league games (4 goals, 5 assists), providing an assist in each of his last four appearances.
- No Championship side has scored more goals via set-pieces (inc. pens) than Preston North End this season (16).