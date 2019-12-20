Cardiff City v Preston North End

Cardiff were 3-0 down at Leeds in their most recent game but came back to draw 3-3 at Elland Road

Cardiff City will be without suspended captain Sean Morrison when they take on Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday.

Morrison was dismissed during their comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 against in-form Leeds United last week.

North End will not have Darnell Fisher available for the trip to Wales as he picked up a 10th booking of the season.

Boss Alex Neil may amend his defence by selecting captain Tom Clarke or Alan Browne in Fisher's place.

Match facts