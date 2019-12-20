Championship
Hull15:00Birmingham
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Birmingham City

Jarrod Bowen
Hull's Jarrod Bowen, scorer of 15 league goals so far this season, is again being linked with a moves to a Premier League club in January
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Tom Eaves is available for Hull after the striker completed the concussion protocol following his head injury in the draw at Charlton last weekend.

But Josh Magennis (hamstring), Norbert Balogh (calf), Jon Toral (knee) and Kevin Stewart (foot) are all still out.

Birmingham midfielder Dan Crowley has recovered from a hamstring problem.

Defenders Marc Roberts (ankle) and Jake Clarke-Salter (shoulder) will not return until January, while Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee) is out long-term.

Match facts

  • Hull have won their past five home league matches against Birmingham City, a run stretching back to December 2011.
  • Birmingham have won just two of their past 11 league matches against Hull (D3 L6).
  • Since losing two of their first three home league games this season, Hull have lost just two of their past eight (W4 D2) - including winning their past two in a row.
  • With one win in their past eight league games (D3 L4), including defeats in their past two, Birmingham hope to avoid three straight defeats for the second time this season, having suffered such a run in October.
  • Birmingham City have conceded a league-high 71% of their goals in the second half this season (22/31).
  • Hull City's Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the Championship this season (19 - 15 goals, four assists).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom22147145232249
2Leeds22145335132247
3Preston2211473527837
4Brentford22113833171636
5Sheff Wed22106633201336
6Fulham2210573324935
7Bristol City229853432235
8Nottm Forest219752721634
9Blackburn2210483028234
10Swansea229762927234
11Millwall228952828033
12Cardiff228863432232
13QPR229493542-731
14Hull228683431330
15Birmingham2284102431-728
16Derby226882128-726
17Charlton2266102830-224
18Reading2165102527-223
19Huddersfield2257102434-1022
20Middlesbrough224991931-1221
21Luton2262142846-1820
22Stoke2253142435-1118
23Wigan2246122035-1518
24Barnsley2237122945-1616
View full Championship table

