Queens Park Rangers v Charlton Athletic
Queens Park Rangers remain without defensive duo Yoann Barbet (hamstring) and Angel Rangel (muscle injury) for the derby against Charlton Athletic.
Goalkeeper Liam Kelly (thigh) is back in training, but midfielder Charlie Owens (knee) is still sidelined.
Charlton were hoping to have Jonny Williams back on the bench after a knee injury, but the midfielder pulled a hamstring in training this week.
Sam Field has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.
Defender Lewis Page (hamstring), midfielders Josh Cullen, Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring), Beram Kayal and Erhun Oztmer (ankle) and forwards Chuks Aneke (groin) and Tomer Hemed are all out.
Midfielder Joe Ledley and striker Lyle Taylor are short of match fitness, while Addicks manager Lee Bowyer has been struggling with illness this week.
The south-east London side are on a 10-match winless run in the league, drawing three games and losing the other seven.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between QPR and Charlton Athletic since April 2016, a 2-1 victory for the Hoops.
- Charlton have lost each of their last four league visits to QPR, a run stretching back to April 2008.
- Queens Park Rangers have won just two of their past 10 Championship games (W2 D3 L5), although those two victories have come in their last three matches.
- Charlton Athletic are without a win in 10 league games (D3 L7), conceding at least once in each match. They last went 11 in a row without a league win back in January 2016 when they were relegated from the Championship.
- Charlton have won just two of their last 17 away London derby matches in league competition (W2 D5 L10), beating AFC Wimbledon in February 2019 and Brentford in March 2016.
- No Championship player has embarked upon more successful dribbles than QPR's Ebere Eze (67). Indeed, Eze has been involved in more league goals than any other QPR player this season (13 - 9 goals, 4 assists).