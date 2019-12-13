Irish Premiership: Dungannon Swifts bolster squad by signing Caolan McAleer

Caolan McAleer has played for Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps in the League of Ireland

Dungannon Swifts have agreed terms to sign ex-Partick Thistle, Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps winger Caolan McAleer.

The former Dungannon United Youth player will be available for selection for Kris Lindsay's outfit from January.

"I know what the club is all about. It's a Tyrone team, I'm from Tyrone and I've always kept an eye out to see how they've been doing," said McAleer.

"I'm hoping I can add excitement and hard work but also chip in with goals and assists to the team," he added.

"At a team level I want to get the club up as high as possible in the league and away from the current league position."

Tenth-placed Swifts brought to an end a run of eight straight league defeats by beating Warrenpoint Town 3-1 last Saturday.

"I am delighted to get Caolan McAleer over the line and signed for the next 18 months. He is a quality addition to the squad, he will give us more options in forward areas and brings that little bit of experience to the squad that we are lacking a little bit," said Lindsay.

"He has been playing in the League of Ireland. I am excited to get working with him and seeing what he can do, come the New Year when he can play.

"He's a good lad, he has been training with us the last couple of weeks. His quality is shining through in training with the other lads.

"We will look to freshen the squad up in January and hopefully Caolan will be the first of a couple of signings that we can get in across the line, to try and push us on."