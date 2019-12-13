Sol Bamba: Defender says he has 'signed a new contract' with Cardiff City

Sol Bamba has played one game for Cardiff since a serious knee injury last March

Sol Bamba says he has signed a one-year extension with Cardiff City, although the Championship club has not yet officially confirmed the new deal.

The 34-year-old Ivory Coast defender was in the final year of his contract.

"I signed a new contract when I got injured, it's just not been released yet because the club wanted me to wait," Bamba told BBC Radio Leeds.

He tore a cruciate ligament in March, after being a key part of Cardiff's Premier League campaign last season.

Bamba has played one game this campaign, coming off the bench in the 2 November win over Birmingham City after returning from that serious knee injury.

"The club has been good to me, to be fair, it was the plan before I got injured as the club were happy with me," Bamba added.

"When I got injured the club just wanted me to concentrate on my rehab and therefore they gave me an extra year."

Cardiff were relegated at the end of last season, with Neil Warnock standing down as manager on 11 November and being replaced by Neil Harris.

Bamba was one of Warnock's first signings after he took charge on 5 October 2016. At the time Bamba was a free agent, having parted company with Leeds United the previous month.

The Bluebirds were unbeaten under new boss Harris until Wednesday night's 2-1 Championship loss at Brentford.

Cardiff face a difficult trip to table-topping Leeds on Saturday.