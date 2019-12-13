Liverpool: James Milner signs contract extension until 2022

Liverpool midfielder James Milner
Milner began his career with Leeds and has also been at Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has agreed a contract extension to stay at the Premier League leaders until 2022.

The 33-year-old joined the Reds on a free transfer from Manchester City in June 2015 and is in the final season of his present deal.

He won the Champions League with Liverpool last season, adding a Super Cup winners' medal in August.

Milner made his Premier League debut aged 16 for Leeds in 2002 and is sixth in the all-time appearances list.

He first played for England in 2009 and won 61 caps, announcing his international retirement in 2016.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you