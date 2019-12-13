Liverpool: James Milner signs contract extension until 2022

Milner began his career with Leeds and has also been at Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has agreed a contract extension to stay at the Premier League leaders until 2022.

The 33-year-old joined the Reds on a free transfer from Manchester City in June 2015 and is in the final season of his present deal.

He won the Champions League with Liverpool last season, adding a Super Cup winners' medal in August.

Milner made his Premier League debut aged 16 for Leeds in 2002 and is sixth in the all-time appearances list.

He first played for England in 2009 and won 61 caps, announcing his international retirement in 2016.