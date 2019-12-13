Everton need 'the best in the world' - interim boss Duncan Ferguson

Ferguson enjoyed an impressive win at Goodison in his first match at the helm

Interim Everton boss Duncan Ferguson says the club need to appoint a top-class manager to replace Marco Silva.

Ferguson, 47, took charge following Silva's dismissal and presided over a 3-1 win over Chelsea last Saturday.

Ex-Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti has been tipped for the role, along with David Moyes, Unai Emery and former Everton midfielder Mikel Arteta.

"Hopefully the club will find the right one," Ferguson said. "We want the best in the world managing our club."

Former Hull and Watford boss Silva was sacked on 6 December after 18 months in charge, following Everton's ninth defeat of the season - a 5-2 reverse at Liverpool which left them 18th in the Premier League.

Before his first match in temporary charge, Ferguson said it was not "realistic" to expect him to take the job permanently.

The victory against Chelsea at Goodison lifted Everton to 14th and Ferguson will remain at the helm for Sunday's visit to Manchester United.

"It was a bit chaotic, a bit emotional," he said of the win over Frank Lampard's side. "Obviously it was my first time on the touchline in the Premier League and it was fantastic.

"I got caught up in it a little bit but the players needed that encouragement. I'm not going to change. I'm just going to be myself.

"I think in the future I'll look to progress to be a manager. Now I know I can do it in one game, but of course it was only one game."

Ancelotti, 60, who won the league and FA Cup double with Chelsea in 2010, is available after being sacked by Napoli, with former Everton boss David Moyes and Unai Emery, sacked by Arsenal on 29 November, also in the frame.

Another thought to be in contention is Arteta, who has been assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and has also been linked with the Arsenal vacancy.

"I don't want to get drawn into names, but all these guys are fantastic managers - great, great managers," said ex-striker Ferguson, who had two spells at Goodison as a player between 1994 and 2006.