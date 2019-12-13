Chelsea sign Jamie-Lee Napier as Scotland Under-19 midfielder leaves Hibernian

Chelsea have signed SWPL player of the year Jamie-Lee Napier until summer 2021 after she left Hibernian.

The 19-year-old midfielder, a regular for Scotland Under-19s, received her first senior international call-up in August.

Napier scored 22 goals in 33 games this season for Hibernian.

"It feels amazing to be a Chelsea player and I'm delighted to sign my first professional contract," she told Chelsea's website.

"From a young girl, it's been a dream and an aspiration of mine, so I'm delighted that I've finally done it with such a successful club like Chelsea."

Napier had attracted interest from other clubs in England and abroad, as well as rivals in Scotland.

She signed for Hibs from Celtic in January 2018 and helped them win two SWPL Cups, the Scottish Cup, and reach the last 32 of this season's Women's Champions League.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was "delighted" to sign Napier, who could make her debut against Reading in the Women's Super League on 5 January.

"She is a really bright prospect," she said. "Her personality, her hard-working spirit and quality will add something to our squad. She is one we have identified for the future."