Harry Lennon: Southend defender apologises after Dover pub video

Harry Lennon (right) joined Southend from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2018

Southend United defender Harry Lennon has apologised after being filmed out with Dover players after last month's FA Cup defeat by the non-league side.

A video on social media showed the centre-back, 24, in a pub wearing his Southend tracksuit after they had lost the first-round tie 1-0.

He was made to train with the club's under-23s and has not played since.

"I apologise if I have unwittingly upset any supporter of Southend United," Lennon said in a statement.

"I was wearing my Southend United tracksuit and, with the benefit of hindsight, would have been best advised to have changed before going out for the evening."

The former Charlton defender has made 18 appearances this season for Sol Campbell's struggling side, who are 22nd in League One and 11 points from safety.

Lennon said he had arranged in advance to go out with a group, including Dover player Jack Munns, after the match, and was not "celebrating the outcome of the game".

He added: "I can assure all supporters of Southend United that I was not drinking alcohol, I was not happy at the outcome of the cup game and I remain fully committed to the football club."