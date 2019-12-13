Newport County hit by mumps outbreak before hosting Stevenage

Newport County are 12th in the League Two table ahead of hosting Stevenage

Newport County's injury problems have worsened with the League Two club hit by an outbreak of mumps.

Midfielder Taylor Maloney is among those unavailable because of the contagious illness.

With existing injuries also affecting the Exiles, boss Mike Flynn could be without up to 10 players to host Stevenage on Saturday.

"The key players we're missing is really hammering us," said Flynn.

"There's been a couple of suspensions, there's been illnesses - even mumps has made a comeback.

"Taylor Maloney had mumps, but it's very contagious at the early stages. We've got to be careful and I'm just hoping there's not another outbreak."

Mumps sees painful swelling of the glands around the face, while other symptoms include headaches, joint pain and a high temperature.

Players affected were told to stay away from the rest of the squad in an attempt to stop it being passed on with Newport already struggling with their injury list.

Defenders Scott Bennett and Kyle Howkins, midfielders Joss Labadie and Robbie Wilmott, as well as forwards Corey Whitely, Keanu Marsh-Brown and long-term absentee Ade Azeez are all definitely out of this weekend's fixture.

"It's frustrating, but we're not the only club in the country who's got injuries," said Flynn.

"We've just got to ride through it. We've got to get to January and I've got to do all I can to strengthen the squad."

Kyle Howkins has been missing since suffering concussion and a fractured eye-socket in a clash of heads in their FA Cup second round win at Maldon and Tiptree.

Mickey Demetriou is available, though, having returned to full training after breaking his leg in August.