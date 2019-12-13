St Johnstone: Tommy Wright says next four games vital

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Kilmarnock 0-0 St Johnstone

Every game until the winter break will be "vital" as St Johnstone attempt to lift themselves from the foot of the Scottish Premiership, says manager Tommy Wright.

The Perth side face the four teams immediately above them in the league before the end of the month.

A win at Tynecastle on Saturday, would move them three points clear of Hearts.

"It's massive for everybody in the bottom six. The teams in seventh or eighth can open up a gap," Wright said.

"Because it's so close it's such a vital period for everybody so every win is going to be precious, and every win is going to be vital."

After the trip to Edinburgh, St Johnstone then face St Mirren, Hamilton Academical and Ross County before the end of the month.

Wright has warned his side that Hearts will be looking for a bounce after the appointment of Daniel Stendel as head coach.

"We've got the make sure we're prepared for that," he said. "I expect them to come out of the traps and have a go at us.

"We played them recently and done really well against them [in a 1-0 victory at McDiarmid Park] so that should give our players confidence."