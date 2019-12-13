Senegal's Ismaila Sarr says Sadio Mane is like a 'big brother'

Sadio Mane has been helping out Ismaila Sarr with some football advice.

Watford and Senegal winger, Ismaila Sarr, has credited Liverpool star, Sadio Mane for positively influencing his career and helping him settle to his new life in England.

Sarr signed for premier league side, Watford in the summer from Ligue 1 side Rennes in a club record transfer.

The 21-year-old told BBC Sport that it was tough when he first arrived but his international team-mate Mane has helped him settle.

"When I arrived, he sent messages saying welcome to the Premier League, welcome to England and we also talk when we are in the national team," he said.

"He advises me to 'do this, do that.' He gives me tips, I try to execute them and to implement them. 'If you don't play, be calm, carry on do your job, it will be OK', that is what he says. So I try to do the same.

"If I do not play, no problem. I come and work on the following day. He (Sadio) is talking to me all the time. He is a big brother for me."

Like Mane, Sarr started his football career in Senegal at Generation Foot, a football academy in the Senegalese capital, Dakar before moving to Metz in France.

"When I was transferred from Metz to Rennes, I was watching the videos of Sadio Mane, his accelerations, his dribbling, I watch everything," said Sarr, who has so far played nine premier league games and scored one goal.

This weekend he comes up against Mane when his side visit Anfield in the premier league.

"I think the match will be like any other. We are going to work. We are going there to fight. We are not going there just to watch him Sadio play," Sarr insisted.

"We will also have to play, we are not going to just watch him play, that's it. I have to show that I understood the advise I was given by him. At the end of the match he can give me some more tips."

The Senegalese international said his first few months in the premier league have been difficult.

" It is different. I has been difficult for me during the first two months as I was not playing. Now I start playing a little bit and I hope it will be like that from now on."

Sarr has played 26 times for Senegal scoring four goals and alongside Mane was part of the Teranga Lions squad at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where they lost 1-0 to Algeria in the final.