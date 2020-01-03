FA Cup quiz: The non-league clubs who reached the third round in the 2010s

FA Cup third round Date: 4-6 January Coverage: Liverpool v Everton live on BBC One on Sunday, 5 January (16:01 GMT) - as well as Arsenal v Leeds United on Monday, 6 January (19:56 GMT)

FA Cup third-round weekend is upon us again - a time when the smaller clubs in the English football pyramid dream of becoming giant-killers.

Fans of National League clubs AFC Fylde and Hartlepool United will be hoping one of their players will produce their own Ronnie Radford or Tim Buzaglo moment to write their names into FA Cup folklore.

There were plenty of memorable upsets during the past decade, so how much do you know about some of the non-league sides who reached the FA Cup third round in the 2010s?

Have a go at the following eight questions and good luck!