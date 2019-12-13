Dean Campbell: Aberdeen midfielder extends contract until 2023

Dean Campbell has featured in 16 matches for Aberdeen this season

Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell wants to "kick on" and earn more game time after signing a three-and-a-half-year extended contract until 2023.

The 18-year-old has made 28 appearances for the Dons, scoring once.

He was called up to the Scotland Under 21 squad for the first time last month for the European Championship qualifier against Greece.

"I will work as hard as I can to try and secure a first team spot," the teenager told the club website.

"My aim is to kick on and get as much game time as I possibly can between now and the end of the season.

"It's Christmas come early for me. As a huge Aberdeen fan, and having been with the club for 10 years now, it's an honour and a privilege to play for the team my family and I have supported all our lives."

A product of the club's academy, Campbell became the Dons' youngest player in May 2017, coming on as a substitute against Celtic aged 16 years one month, having sat an English exam at school earlier in the day.