Australia & New Zealand launch bid to host 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia captain Sam Kerr - seen here scoring a header against New Zealand - is one of the best women's footballers in the world

Australia and New Zealand have launched a joint bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2023.

The bid is backed by both governments and football associations and, if successful, it would see the tournament held in the southern hemisphere for the first time.

Japan, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and are also expected to launch bids, with the Fifa submission deadline on Friday.

South Africa and South Korea have both recently pulled out of the race.

"Australia and New Zealand have a successful history of both staging and co-hosting major international sporting events - most recently the Rugby League World Cup 2017 and the Cricket World Cup 2015," said Richard Colbeck, Australia's Minister for Youth and Sport.

"By hosting such a premier sporting event, we strengthen Australia's reputation as a world leader in women's sport."

Grant Robertson, New Zealand's Minister for Sport and Recreation added the two nations could "work as a team" to "deliver something unique and world class, while also creating a legacy for women and for football".

The tournament will feature 32 teams for the first time, with the winner set to be announced in May 2020.

Australia campaigned to host the 2022 men's World Cup but received just one vote as Qatar won.