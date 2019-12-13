John Earley: Schoolboys Association chairman steps down from FAI board

John Earley and Donal Conway have both resigned from the FAI board after the association revealed that it had liabilities of more than 55 million euro

John Earley, Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland chairman, has resigned from the the FAI board with immediate effect.

After Donal Conway announced he will step down as FAI President in January, Earley was the only remaining board member from John Delaney's time as chief executive.

Earley said he was resigning "in the best interests of Irish football".

Last week, the FAI revealed that it has liabilities of more than 55m euro.

It was also confirmed that former CEO John Delaney's severance settlement amounted to 462,000 euro, which included a pension payment.

Elected in 2015, Earley initially resigned from the board in June, due to perceived failures of the governing body in relation to the schools game on these shores.

On Thursday, Irish Minister for Sport, Shane Ross, said the government will consider a proposal to split the Football Association of Ireland in two.

Ross had called for all board members connected with now-departed chief executive Delaney to leave the association to restore public trust.