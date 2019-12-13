Gary Smyth: Former Glentoran boss returns to management with H&W Welders

Paul Leeman and Gary Smyth moved to the Oval in May 2018 to join Ronnie McFall's coaching set-up

Former Glentoran manager Gary Smyth has returned to Championship side H&W Welders for a second spell as boss.

Smyth departed the Oval after being replaced by Mick McDermott in March, and will take over from Colin McIlwaine and George O'Boyle at Tillysburn.

The 49-year-old previously managed the Welders from 2013 to taking the Glens post in May 2018.

The former Irish Premiership defender will manage the east Belfast outfit for the remainder of the season.

After a mixed start to their league campaign, the Welders sit in ninth position, six points off the relegation/play-off spot which is currently occupied by Dergview.

Smyth guided the club to the Steels and Sons Cup in 2015 before taking up a coaching role at Glentoran under Ronnie McFall.

It was expected that Smyth would take over from McFall in a long-term project and he got his chance when the 72-year-old resigned as boss in January.

However McDermott was appointed as Glentoran manager at the end of March, with Smyth eventually leaving the club alongside Leeman in May.