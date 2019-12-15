Ryan Christie: Celtic midfielder says talk of 'quadruple treble' is banned

Ryan Christie (left) celebrates last weekend's League Cup win with team-mate Kristoffer Ajer

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Hibernian Venue: Celtic Park Date: Sunday, 15 December Time: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Ryan Christie says the phrase "quadruple treble" has been prohibited at Celtic.

The treble treble winners completed the first part of another potential domestic clean sweep with victory over Rangers in the League Cup final.

But the in-form midfielder insists nobody at the club is talking about that prospect this early in the season.

"Not yet," said Christie. "We are banned from saying those words in this building."

He added: "Getting the treble treble last season was something that nobody would have ever dreamt of.

"It comes from the mindset. It's a credit to the boys and the staff at the club to constantly keep pushing. It's just a relentlessness and a hunger to keep trying to get success."

Celtic, who edged out Rangers 1-0 at Hampden last weekend, are two points clear of their Glasgow rivals at the top of the Premiership as they target a record-equalling ninth consecutive title.

And Christie reckons the Ibrox side are likely to offer a stern challenge throughout the campaign.

"I think you can see that, not just from Sunday," said the Scotland international.

"Both teams have done very well in Europe. The league title race is very close and obviously we managed to get the win on Sunday but by no means do we see that as defining. We know there's a long, long season ahead of us. Even in December, there are so many games between now and the break that plenty of things can change.

"It's definitely not time to rest on our laurels. Sunday was definitely one of our tougher games against Rangers and we probably had to show a different side to our game, a resilience to get over the line. But it gave us an extra confidence that we did that."

Christie, 24, currently has 17 goals this season, 16 for Celtic, one for Scotland, but admits he still has a few more to get before reaching his pre-Hogmanay target.

"I've got a few more goals to reach that target so hopefully I can do that and then we'll see what we can do after January," he said.

"The football we're playing is really fast flowing, attacking football. For players like me it is an absolute joy to play in.

"And then it's about the players around me and everything kind of all coming together and I'm lucky enough to be scoring a few goals on the end of that so I'm happy.

"I certainly enjoy that pressure of needing to score or create goals in the final third."