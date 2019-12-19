Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Rangers

Florian Kamberi (right) scored for Hibs in a 1-1 draw when Rangers last visited Easter Road in March

Manager Steven Gerrard is challenging his Rangers squad to step up and prove they can cope without Alfredo Morelos in Friday's visit to Hibernian.

The striker is suspended following his red card at Motherwell on Sunday.

He received a second yellow card after celebrating his 27th goal of the season with an inflammatory gesture.

"I believe we have a squad coping without any individual and we'll see after tomorrow if we can do that," said Gerrard.

"We're five points behind (league leaders Celtic) with a game in hand - but I think it's important we just focus on the three points available; it will be a tough game.

"Our performances down at Hibs, since I have been here, have been really positive and really strong but we haven't got the rewards that the performances deserved.

"We want the same type of performance but we want to be more clinical in taking our chances."

Central defender Filip Helander could be sidelined until after the January winter break with what Gerrard described as a "quite a rare" foot injury.

Nikola Katic has replaced the Swede in the past two matches and was on target in the 2-0 win at Fir Park, while Jermain Defoe is expected to step in for Morelos.

Defoe scored a hat-trick when Rangers beat 10-man Hibs 6-1 at Ibrox in August.

Hibs have shared the spoils with Rangers in the last three fixtures at Easter Road, including a remarkable 5-5 draw to close out the 2017-18 season.

The hosts lost goalkeeper Ofir Marciano to a calf injury at half time in a 2-0 loss at Celtic at the weekend but are hopeful the Israel international will be fit.

Experienced defender Darren McGregor was an unused substitute at Celtic Park, having recovered from an abdominal injury sustained in August.

"We're under no illusions it will be difficult because Rangers are really strong no matter who they play up front," said McGregor.

"It's the lesser of two evils. Which one do you want to face? Jermain Defoe who has played in the top league in England for years and years, who has everything you want in a striker - quick, intelligent, strong and can finish?

"Or do you want Morelos who ticks all those boxes with a wee bit more brute force? I've been so impressed by him.

"There were mutterings of him being worth £10m a few years ago and I questioned that a bit. But now you could double or treble that."

