Middlesbrough v Stoke City

Jonathan Woodgate
Jonathan Woodgate spent the 2011-12 season as a Stoke player, making 21 appearances in all competitions
Middlesbrough duo Paddy McNair and Marcus Browne are suspended for the visit of Stoke City on Friday.

Both were sent off in Saturday's loss at Swansea, and Boro's appeal against McNair's dismissal was unsuccessful.

Stoke, who will move out of the bottom three with a win, are likely to be without captain Ryan Shawcross.

The defender returned from a broken leg against Luton on 10 December, but lasted less than 20 minutes before he was forced off with a groin problem.

There is a possibility that Boro striker Britt Assombalonga could return to their squad, after manager Jonathan Woodgate confirmed he has resumed training following an ankle injury.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last three home league matches against Stoke (W2 D1) since a 1-0 defeat back in August 1997.
  • Stoke failed to score in both league meetings with Middlesbrough last season, doing so under two different managers - Gary Rowett in November 2018 (0-0) and Nathan Jones in April 2019 (0-1).
  • Middlesbrough have won each of their last two home league games and will be looking to win three in a row for the first time since April.
  • Stoke City have lost four of their last five away league games (W1), failing to score in three of those defeats.
  • Stoke's Joe Allen has scored three goals in seven league appearances under Michael O'Neill, this after failing to score in 13 games this season under Nathan Jones/Rory Delap.
  • Middlesbrough forward Britt Assombalonga has scored in just one of his last 10 league games, netting twice at QPR in November. Despite his recent form, Assombalonga has scored twice as many league goals as any other Middlesbrough player this season (6).

Friday 20th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom22147145232249
2Leeds22145335132247
3Preston2211473527837
4Brentford22113833171636
5Sheff Wed22106633201336
6Fulham2210573324935
7Bristol City229853432235
8Nottm Forest219752721634
9Blackburn2210483028234
10Swansea229762927234
11Millwall228952828033
12Cardiff228863432232
13QPR229493542-731
14Hull228683431330
15Birmingham2284102431-728
16Derby226882128-726
17Charlton2266102830-224
18Reading2165102527-223
19Huddersfield2257102434-1022
20Middlesbrough224991931-1221
21Luton2262142846-1820
22Stoke2253142435-1118
23Wigan2246122035-1518
24Barnsley2237122945-1616
View full Championship table

