Middlesbrough v Stoke City

Jonathan Woodgate spent the 2011-12 season as a Stoke player, making 21 appearances in all competitions

Middlesbrough duo Paddy McNair and Marcus Browne are suspended for the visit of Stoke City on Friday.

Both were sent off in Saturday's loss at Swansea, and Boro's appeal against McNair's dismissal was unsuccessful.

Stoke, who will move out of the bottom three with a win, are likely to be without captain Ryan Shawcross.

The defender returned from a broken leg against Luton on 10 December, but lasted less than 20 minutes before he was forced off with a groin problem.

There is a possibility that Boro striker Britt Assombalonga could return to their squad, after manager Jonathan Woodgate confirmed he has resumed training following an ankle injury.

