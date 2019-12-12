Friday's gossip back pages

Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, Kop's Mina miracle"
Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "Magic Mason"
The Guardian
In the Guardian, "Arsenal fire back in Liege"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "Klopp's Mina coup"
iSport
In iSport, "Greenwood leads United goal blitz"
Daily Mail
In the Daily Mail, "Pep's secret release clause"
The Times
In the Times, "Guardiola's City deal has break clause"
The Sun
In the Sun, "Gunners stalling"

