Craig Gordon: Celtic goalkeeper says January will be 'big month'

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon says January will be a "big month" for him after confirming he has not talked to Celtic about extending his contract.

The 36-year-old's deal expires at the end of the season, meaning clubs can approach him in January.

Thursday's 2-0 defeat by Cluj in the Europa League was only Gordon's sixth start under Neil Lennon.

"Not playing games is obviously going to hurt a little bit but that's the situation," said Gordon.

"I'm obviously getting towards the latter years of my career and I want to be playing. So every chance I get to play is a chance to take and you never know what's going to happen.

"I'm in the last year of my contract so January is going to be a big month as well. I just wanted to go out there and show I can play at the highest level.

"I've not had any contact from Celtic - any offers or any talks whatsoever. I just want to play football and we'll see what happens but I've not spoken to them yet."

