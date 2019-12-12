Fantasy football tips: Transfer and team guide for gameweek 17

The fixtures are coming thick and fast as we enter the Christmas period in the Premier League

Can Chelsea overcome sticky Cherries?

Chelsea are through to the Champions League knockout stages, and five points above Manchester United in fourth place, but Bournemouth have been a bogey team for the Blues in recent years.

Since the Cherries were promoted to the Premier League in 2015, only Liverpool (three times) have beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on more occasions than Bournemouth (two).

However, Frank Lampard's side won this fixture 2-0 last season and the visitors are on a poor run of five consecutive defeats.

Tammy Abraham has scored in his last three matches at Stamford Bridge in all competitions and you would not bet against the Englishman adding to his tally against Bournemouth.

But if you fancy backing Eddie Howe's men to spring another surprise, Harry Wilson likes being on the road as five of his six league goals have come away from home this season.

Stack up on Reds in top v bottom clash

League leaders Liverpool host bottom club Watford at Anfield in the early kick-off on Saturday, and all signs point to a comfortable victory for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's men have not dropped a point at home so far this season and they have won six of their last seven Premier League games against the Hornets, scoring 25 goals and conceding just four.

Nigel Pearson may get a response from his players in his first game as Watford boss, but it is probably time to sign Liverpool players (if you don't own three already).

Mohamed Salah has been involved in seven goals in four league appearances against Watford (six goals, one assist), while Sadio Mane has been involved in eight goals in five.

Take your pick.

Between them, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah must be in every fantasy team, surely?

Canaries unlikely to escape Foxes

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester have been the surprise package of the season as they look to emulate Claudio Ranieri's title winners of 2016.

Liverpool are eight points ahead of Leicester but gameweek 17 looks favourable for the Foxes.

They host Norwich City, a side they have beaten in their last three Premier League meetings.

It's hard to look past Jamie Vardy, who has scored in each of his last eight Premier League games, just three goals short of his own record of netting in consecutive games, set in November 2015.

At the other end, the Foxes have the meanest defence in the league having only conceded 10 goals, so goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, centre-back Jonny Evans and left-back Ben Chilwell could be in line for their eighth clean sheet of the season.

The battle of the promoted sides

High-flying Sheffield United have been the pick of the promoted sides this term, sitting in eighth after winning more games (five) than Aston Villa (four) and Norwich (three).

But Villa have only tasted defeat in one of their last five league visits to Bramall Lane.

The Birmingham club have won five of their six Premier League meetings with Sheffield United, drawing the other.

Jack Grealish has scored two goals in his last three games, while Trezeguet has netted in three of his last five.

But the Blades have only lost one of their last 10 games, and defender George Baldock could be an option after he provided an assist and a goal in last weekend's victory over Norwich.

