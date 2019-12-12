Hearts: Sean Clare not concerned about relegation

Sean Clare and his Hearts team-mates made a Christmas visit to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh on Thursday

It is too early in the Scottish Premiership season to say that Hearts are in a relegation battle, says midfielder Sean Clare.

The Tynecastle club are level on points with bottom club St Johnstone, but sit 10th on goal difference.

New head coach Daniel Stendel's first test will be against the Perth side on Saturday, but Clare is not viewing it as a relegation scrap.

"Not at all," he said when asked if the club feared for their top-flight spot.

"It's way to early to say that. There are loads of games and with the squad we have got with incredible players in each position we just really need to gel.

"We need a bit of luck as well. We've hit the post and hit the crossbar and conceded unlucky goals. So a bit of luck and a bit of change and we should be fine."

Stendel instigated a high-pressing style in his previous clubs and has already stated that he wants the Hearts players to follow suit.

Clare, when asked about the manager's first instructions in training, confirmed that the new approach had been the main focus in training this week.

'It's been good," said the 23-year-old. "He has been implementing his style of play. He wants us to play on the ball, off the ball so its been good and fast-paced.

"He wants us to press with a tempo and play quickly. All stuff that we have done before but now on a more regular basis."