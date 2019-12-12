Europa League: Arsenal, Celtic, Man Utd, Rangers and Wolves ensure clean sweep for British clubs

All nine British clubs advanced into the knockout stages in the Champions League and Europa League

Arsenal, Celtic, Manchester United, Rangers and Wolves completed a clean sweep for British clubs as they advanced into the last 32 of the Europa League.

They follow Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham all qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League, meaning all nine British clubs progress.

Arsenal, Celtic and United will all enter Monday's draw as seeded teams after winning their groups.

This season's final is on 27 May at Gdansk Stadium in Poland, almost 12 months to the day since Chelsea beat Arsenal in last term's all-English final.

The Gunners came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Standard Liege in Group F, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side thrashed AZ Alkmaar 4-0 to finish top of Group L.

Earlier on Thursday Celtic finished on top of Group E despite losing 2-0 to runners-up Cluj in Romania.

Wolves finished second in Group K with a thumping 4-0 win over Besiktas, while Rangers' 1-1 draw with Young Boys saw them finish as Group G runners-up.

However, the likes of Ajax, Benfica, Inter Milan and Red Bull Salzburg could all now lie in wait for Rangers and Wolves, with all four seeded after dropping down into the competition from the Champions League.

How will the draw work?

The teams will be divided into two pots, with the first consisting of all 12 of the Europa League group-stage winners and the four best third-placed teams, dropping down from the Champions League.

The second pot will contain the group runners-up plus four more teams dropping down from the Champions League.

No team can face another club from the same country or a team that they played during the group stage.

So Manchester United could not face Arsenal, Wolves or AZ Alkmaar but could play Rangers in an all-British affair.

The seeded clubs will play away from home first, ensuring they have home advantage in the second leg. The first legs are scheduled for Thursday, 20 February, with the second-leg matches scheduled for 27 February.

Who is in which pot?

Pot one: Ajax, Arsenal, Basaksehir, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Inter Milan, LASK, Malmo, Manchester United, Porto, Red Bull Salzburg, Sevilla

Pot two: Apoel Nicosia, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges, Cluj, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiakos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk. Sporting Lisbon, Wolfsburg, Wolves

Who could British clubs face?

Arsenal: Apoel Nicosia, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges, Cluj, Copenhagen, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiakos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk. Sporting Lisbon, Wolfsburg

Celtic: Apoel Nicosia, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiakos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk. Sporting Lisbon, Wolfsburg, Wolves

Man Utd: Apoel Nicosia, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges, Cluj, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiakos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk. Sporting Lisbon, Wolfsburg

Rangers: Ajax, Arsenal, Basaksehir, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Espanyol, Gent, Inter Milan, LASK, Malmo, Manchester United, Red Bull Salzburg, Sevilla

Wolves: Ajax, Basaksehir, Basel, Benfica, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Inter Milan, LASK, Malmo, Porto, Red Bull Salzburg, Sevilla

Europa League calendar

28 February: Last-16 draw

12 March: Last-16 first legs

19 March: Last-16 second legs

20 March: Quarter-finals and semi-finals draw

9 April: Quarter-finals, first leg

16 April: Quarter-finals second leg

30 April: Semi-finals, first leg

7 May: Semi-finals, second leg

27 May: Final