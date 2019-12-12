Aiden McGeady: Sunderland winger set to leave Black Cats in January

Aiden McGeady scored 14 goals in 40 games last season as Sunderland reached the League One play-off final

Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady has been told he can leave Sunderland in January.

The 33-year-old was the club's player of the year last season and signed a new one-year contract in July.

But Phil Parkinson, who replaced Jack Ross as manager in October, told BBC Newcastle: "I had a good chat with Aidy about him moving on next month.

"I wanted to tell him early enough so that himself and his agent can look at other options."

McGeady joined the Black Cats from Everton in 2017 and last season helped them reach the League One play-off final at Wembley, where they lost 2-1 to Charlton Athletic.

He has made 21 appearances this season, scoring five goals, but was an unused substitute in the last game - a 1-0 defeat against Gillingham.

Parkinson said "there is not one particular incident" that led to them allowing McGeady to search for another club.

"It is just a decision we made and I feel it is the right one," Parkinson added. "I want to concentrate on the lads who are going to be here."

Sunderland have won just twice in seven league games since Parkinson was appointed and are 11th in the table, three points adrift of the play-off places and 14 points behind leaders Wycombe.