Brendan Rodgers: Leicester manager says no players will leave in January

James Maddison (right) joined Leicester from Norwich in 2018

Leicester will not sell any of their players during the forthcoming transfer window, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday.

It follows speculation regarding in-form midfielder James Maddison, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

"There'll be no-one leaving in January - categorically," Rodgers said.

"I'm sure if we speak [to the club's board], they will have the same message."

Maddison, 23, has scored five times and provided three assists in the league this season to help the Foxes reach second spot after 16 games - six points clear of champions Manchester City, who sit in third.

Rodgers also said contract talks are continuing with regards to England international Maddison and Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu, who has also been a key figure this campaign.

"Jon [Rudkin, Leicester's director of football] has had some conversations with the representatives, but that's as far as it's at," added the former Liverpool boss.

"I said some would happen after January, but for others it could happen at any time."

The Foxes manager also said there are "one of two areas" of his squad he is looking to strengthen during the January window.

"I speak with the recruitment team a lot," he said. "It's an attractive proposition to come to here.

"If the right player is available, I'm sure the club will do everything they can. There will be plenty of players who want to come here."