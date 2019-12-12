Andre Ayew: Swansea City boss Steve Cooper expects interest in forward

Andre Ayew rejoined Swansea City for a club-record £18m from West Ham in January 2018

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper admits it is "very possible" there will be interest in Andre Ayew during the January transfer window.

Cooper says Ghana captain Ayew, 29, is good enough to play in the Premier League.

But the Swans boss is hopeful Ayew will remain at the Liberty Stadium beyond next month.

"He is probably not the only player there will be interest in, whether it's now or for the future," he said.

"This league has lots of players who could play in the league above and Andre will be in that category.

"But there is no news on any interest and I hope that continues. I speak to Andre a lot and I know he is happy with what we are doing."

Ayew spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce following Swansea's relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

Swansea's £18m record signing had been expected to move on last summer - in part due to his sizeable wages - but he ended up staying and has been one of the Championship club's star performers in 2019-20.

Ayew scored his seventh goal of the campaign and was Swansea's best player as they drew 1-1 with Blackburn on Wednesday.

"He has been brilliant in every way, shape and form," Cooper added.

"We know he has the ability - he can be as good as anybody in the league and play at a higher level.

"But the fact he is showing the commitment and work-rate that he is, I think is rubbing off on everybody.

"It certainly is motivating me to see a player like that so committed to what we are doing.

"I am sure the questions are going to come up in January about staying and going but you can see he is player who is really enjoying what we are doing."