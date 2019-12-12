Southend United chairman Ron Martin says club would go bust 'tomorrow' if he left

Ron Martin appointed Sol Campbell as Southend boss in October - 46 days after sacking Kevin Bond

Southend United chairman Ron Martin says the League One strugglers would go bust "tomorrow" if he left the club.

The Shrimpers have been the subject of frequent winding-up petitions in recent years over unpaid tax bills.

Sol Campbell's side are 11 points from safety and have won just one of their 20 league matches this season.

"Stay with it and I'll do my best to fix it. If I don't fix it I'll move on but that's not the intention and I will get it right," Martin told BBC Essex.

"The fans may not agree with this but I don't think we'll be relegated either."

Earlier this month Southend had their most recent winding-up order adjourned until 22 January, with Martin saying it will be dismissed as they have now paid HM Revenue & Customs.

Martin also says he is "absolutely 100% confident" of getting planning permission for their new Fossetts Farm stadium, with the club's current Roots Hall home "not sustainable".

Asked if he would consider looking for a new buyer, Martin said: "Not at all, I'm committed to this club - I will see this through.

"I constantly try to put money into the club - I would say necessarily - to compete within League One.

"If I walked out of this club today it would be bust tomorrow."